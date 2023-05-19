CLTCC Graduation Ceremony Set for 1:30 p.m. Friday at Randolph Riverfront Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - More than 400 Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) students will graduate during a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Randolph Riverfront Center, located at 702 Second Street in Alexandria.

A total of 337 students are scheduled to become college graduates Friday, including 40 students from the correctional facility in Pollock. In addition, 97 students will receive their high school equivalency diplomas as HiSet completers.

“This is a tremendous day for all of us at CLTCC,” said Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “We get to be a part of a life-changing moment. For many of these students, they will be the first person in their family to become a college graduate. One of the greatest rewards for an educator is to see the look of joy and accomplishment on the faces of the graduates, knowing that they have the skills they need to go out and change their lives for the better by getting a high-paying, high-demand job. We are so proud of each graduate for choosing to invest in themselves and then putting in the work and earning their Associate Degree, Technical Diploma, Certificate of Technical Studies or HiSet diploma. It’s a tremendous accomplishment, and we are so very proud of each of our graduates.”

Monte Wilson, CHRISTUS Health (Provided Courtesy of CLTCC)

Monte Wilson, CHRISTUS Health President, will deliver the commencement address. Wilson is a highly experienced healthcare executive with more than two decades of experience in the industry. Currently, he serves as President of Christus Health System Central Louisiana. He has held several executive healthcare positions, including Senior Vice President of WellStar Health System in Atlanta, Georgia, President of Operations at Mercy Health System in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Incident Commander for Global Health Organization GHC3 in Atlanta, Georgia, and Chief Operating Officer of Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, Louisiana. He also served as the CEO and President of Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, where he oversaw the hospital’s daily operations. Wilson’s educational background is impressive, with a Master of Science in Operational Management with a Healthcare Management emphasis from the University of Arkansas College of Engineering, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management & Administration, where he graduated Cum Laude.

Stephan Fontenot will perform the National Anthem at the ceremony.

In addition, a total of 69 students are scheduled to receive Associate Degrees in Business, Cloud Computing, Drafting, Industrial Manufacturing, and Practical Nursing. Technical Diplomas will be presented to 198 students in A/C Refrigeration, Business, Cloud Computing, Drafting, Electrician, Forestry, Industrial Manufacturing, Practical Nursing, and Welding. Certificates of Technical Studies will be presented to 28 students in Heavy Equipment Operator, Patient Care Tech, and Pharmacy Tech.

For information about enrollment at CLTCC visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

