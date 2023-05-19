Fallen law enforcement officers honored on the Rapides Parish Courthouse steps

Law enforcement officers from around Cenla gathered on the Rapides Parish Courthouse steps to honor the officers that have fallen in the line of duty.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Law enforcement officers from around Central Louisiana gathered on the Rapides Parish Courthouse steps on May 19 to honor the officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

At least four different law enforcement agencies were represented at the ceremony. The name of every officer that has fallen in the line of duty was called, followed by a 21-gun salute and the ringing of a bell in their honor.

“I read about the definition of the word sacrifice,” said Sheriff Steven McCain, of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. “The families of the fallen law enforcement professionals are the ones who are making the ultimate sacrifice, in addition to the ones that died. But the men and women who get up every day and continue to do this job and wear the uniform and badge proudly are also making tremendous sacrifices.”

In 2022 our state lost two officers in the line of duty. Now already in 2023, five officers saw the end of their watch. Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood warned all officers to remain vigilant.

“I just want to be safe,” said Sheriff Wood. “I do not want to have to call their name out next year. My prayer to them was you go to work, you go home with your kids and your children and everybody is safe.”

This ceremony also means a lot to the families of the officers remembered. Tanya Johnson said she grew up in a law enforcement family and attended these ceremonies, but on May 31, 2016, her husband, Corporal Robert Johnson, saw his end of watch.

She said she tries to let his memory live on any way she can.

“We just try to spread the word amongst the people to attend this,” said Johnson. “Facebook is a big thing these days, so you do try to spread the word to get people to attend this for our fallen.”

In 2023, 42 officers have been killed in the line of duty, across the U.S.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Latoya Hamilton identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker
APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Left to Right: Jaiden Holmes and Nicholas Earl Holmes
Arrests made in deadly Glenmora shooting
Dr. Erin Stokes, the current principal of Pineville Elementary School (PES), is returning home...
Grant Parish School District names new superintendent
Hardtner Street fire
House fire in Hardtner Street area in Alexandria

Latest News

Fallen officers honored with memorial at Rapides Parish Courthouse
Tyrone Compton
Verdict reached in Tyrone Compton’s trial for deadly Wardville shooting
Verdict reached in Tyrone Compton’s trial for deadly Wardville shooting
Pineville man sentenced for conspiracy to commit forced labor, transporting minor for criminal sexual activity