Fallen law enforcement officers honored on the Rapides Parish Courthouse steps

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Law enforcement officers from around Central Louisiana gathered on the Rapides Parish Courthouse steps on May 19 to honor the officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

At least four different law enforcement agencies were represented at the ceremony. The name of every officer that has fallen in the line of duty was called, followed by a 21-gun salute and the ringing of a bell in their honor.

“I read about the definition of the word sacrifice,” said Sheriff Steven McCain, of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. “The families of the fallen law enforcement professionals are the ones who are making the ultimate sacrifice, in addition to the ones that died. But the men and women who get up every day and continue to do this job and wear the uniform and badge proudly are also making tremendous sacrifices.”

In 2022 our state lost two officers in the line of duty. Now already in 2023, five officers saw the end of their watch. Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood warned all officers to remain vigilant.

“I just want to be safe,” said Sheriff Wood. “I do not want to have to call their name out next year. My prayer to them was you go to work, you go home with your kids and your children and everybody is safe.”

This ceremony also means a lot to the families of the officers remembered. Tanya Johnson said she grew up in a law enforcement family and attended these ceremonies, but on May 31, 2016, her husband, Corporal Robert Johnson, saw his end of watch.

She said she tries to let his memory live on any way she can.

“We just try to spread the word amongst the people to attend this,” said Johnson. “Facebook is a big thing these days, so you do try to spread the word to get people to attend this for our fallen.”

In 2023, 42 officers have been killed in the line of duty, across the U.S.

