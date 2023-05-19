LCU announces new Worship Arts and Production degree

PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - The Department of Music at Louisiana Christian University is pleased to announce a new degree program beginning Fall 2023: a Bachelor of Arts with an Emphasis in Worship Arts and Production.

This new degree is designed to prepare majors to be successful in music ministry, both during and between church services.

“In addition to receiving instruction of core music knowledge and working in ministry, coursework includes specialized classes that prepare students to work with musicians in worship contexts,” said Jacob Wittkopp, chair of the Division of Fine Art. “Through newly created music courses, students will gain experience working with sound equipment, recording and editing with digital music software, and creating digital music media.”

This degree program is unique from previous programs in that it equips students to use music technology and to implement multiple facets of music production, which are becoming increasingly valuable skills in a 21st-century landscape. The degree is an ideal fit for those who seek to lead church ministry, be involved with live sound and production, or to those seeking to become more involved with digital and recorded music media.

Media Production Associate Professor Jeff Young said almost every church has transitioned into the electronic age of worship. Young, who is also LCU’s director of technical production, said this degree will enable students to be well-versed in lighting, sound, graphics and video production.

“When a student learns to direct music and couples it with an understanding of the technical arts, there is a higher opportunity of success in the local church,” Young said.

To create this degree, LCU invited input from worship leaders. Caleb Willis, a 2016 LCU graduate and worship minister at Fairview Baptist Church in Alpha, served on the advisory committee.

“In our state, there is a great need to raise up a new generation of worship leaders,” Willis said. “A few years ago, I read a book that talked about a study of the fastest-growing churches in America. One of the common denominators was ‘Celebration Worship.’ In all these churches, people were gathering in a corporate worship service and passionately worshipping the Lord with one voice.”

LCU is uniquely equipped to educate and train worship leaders to have a generational impact.

“We are praying that God would use this program to equip a wide range of churches that exist in our state,” Willis said. “From the faithful country church to the sprawling urban church, we need leaders that will challenge people to worship with their heart, soul, mind, and strength.”

President Dr. Rick Brewer said LCU’s Worship Arts and Production program will equip future worship leaders with the requisite skills to effectively respond to the needs of the local church today and into the future.

“We have intentionally designed this program to offer a solid blend of technology, music and theology amplifying our commitment to academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment,” Brewer said. “Church leaders can confidently send future worship leaders to LCU for relevant training and spiritual development.”

For more information about this program, email music@lcuniversity.edu.

