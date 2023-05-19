Looking to protect Louisiana’s seafood industry

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana lawmakers took up two bills aimed at protecting the state’s seafood industry on May 18.

The House approved a proposal that asks the federal government to ban the import of shrimp and crawfish from outside the United States.

That bill now heads to the State Senate.

A second bill asks Louisiana’s health department and the USFDA to expand the testing of imported shrimp products.

It also urges Congress to support laws requiring those products to include labels showing the country of origin.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Glenmora Sign
RPSO investigating fatal shooting in Glenmora
After assessments were corrected by the assessor's office, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood's...
Tax assessor makes ‘adjustments’ to some Rapides Parish officials’ ‘incorrect’ low property assessments
Two arrested in connection to burglary at Academy Sporting Goods in Alexandria

Latest News

Louisiana lawmakers cracking down on Glock switches
Louisiana lawmakers cracking down on Glock switches
Louisiana bill looks to set mandatory bail minimums
Louisiana bill looks to set mandatory bail minimums