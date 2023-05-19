Louisiana lawmakers cracking down on Glock switches

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Lawmakers are looking to ban a gun modifier called Glock switches.

It is a small little device that criminals use to turn any handgun into an automatic weapon.

They are already illegal under federal law.

On May 18, state lawmakers overwhelmingly passed their own bill off the House floor to crack down on these devices.

Possessing or using these could land you three to ten years in prison.

