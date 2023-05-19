Menard’s Top Eagle in the Nest: Andrew Prejean finishes senior season with 9 shutouts, 2 no hitters

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Menard’s Andrew Prejean has been the top Eagle on the mound throughout his high school career.

“I’ve been training pitching wise, my whole life because my dad was a pitcher,” said Prejean. “I’m following in his footsteps. It has been a journey, it took a lot of hard work and dedication, but I knew it would pay off in the end.”

“He is a once in a four-year player,” said Eagles’ head coach Jordan Marks. “I haven’t had anybody at Menard since I have been here in five years that competes like him and has the stuff that he does on the mound.”

Prejean led the Eagles to Sulphur for the first time since 2007, after shutting out and upsetting the #2 seed, Pope John Paul, which is one of Andrew’s 9 shoutouts of the season.

Every high school player’s goal is Louisiana is to play in Sulphur for a title, and for Andrew a few seasons ago, he was confident Menard would get there.

“Ironically two years ago, on one of my Instagram posts, I told in the caption that I would take Menard to Sulphur,” said Prejean. “Two years later, senior year, this is probably one of the best teams that has been in Cenla in quite a while. I just knew we were going to make it since day one.”

The Eagles didn’t just upset one team in the playoffs but two, Prejean threw his 100th strikeout of the season in the win 4-2 win against Notre Dame to help secure a spot in the championship game.

Prejean finished his senior season with 101 strikeouts, nine shutouts, and two no hitters.

“My first reaction was the job isn’t done yet, but holy cow, we haven’t done this in a couple years,” said Eagles’ catcher Ben Wade. “He threw really well. He was the first person I hugged when we got done with it.”

“Andrew has battled for us all year, and especially late, he had some really tough games he competed in,” said Marks. “I never lost confidence in him. He went out there, and he was a bulldog every time he got the ball on the mound.”

Prejean was the only senior in Menard’s dugout this season, and his career on the mound has not stopped with the Eagles. He is following in his dad’s footsteps, as he will play for Meridian Community College with hopes of getting to the Division I level.

“After Meridian, my plan is just to go anywhere that God takes me to,” said Prejean. “Whether it is McNeese, NSU, LSU, or Ole Miss, I will be happy anywhere I go on the next level.”

For his consistency on the mound to lead his team to the championship game, Andrew Prejean is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

