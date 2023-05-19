Natchitoches Parish president charged with simple battery after alleged fight with female during jazz festival

Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond
Natchitoches Parish President John Richmond(npgov.org)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish president has been arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with a woman during a festival.

The Natchitoches Police Department says Parish President John Richmond was arrested Friday, May 12 for simple battery after reportedly getting into some sort of altercation with a female. It happened during the Natchitoches Jazz/R&B Festival at the river bank area.

Richmond was issued a court summons and released from police custody. He’s due to appear in city court Aug. 15.

This is the second time in the last few years that the parish president has been arrested for allegedly fighting in public. Back in 2020, Richmond was arrested on a simple battery charge for reportedly fighting at a restaurant called Maglieaux’s.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Latoya Hamilton identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker
APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Left to Right: Jaiden Holmes and Nicholas Earl Holmes
Arrests made in deadly Glenmora shooting
Dr. Erin Stokes, the current principal of Pineville Elementary School (PES), is returning home...
Grant Parish School District names new superintendent
Hardtner Street fire
House fire in Hardtner Street area in Alexandria

Latest News

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
House fire in Hardtner Street area in Alexandria - clipped version
City of Natchitoches Logo
Update on sinkhole in Natchitoches
Internet outage
Systems coming back online after statewide network outages; OMV closed until Monday