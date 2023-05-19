RPSB announces next Director of Elementary Education

RAPIDES PARISH, La. - The Rapides Parish School Board is pleased to announce that Ceceilia Montiel, Mary Goff Elementary’s principal, has officially agreed to become the next Rapides Parish School Board Director of Elementary Education.

Montiel has been serving in a variety of roles throughout the Rapides Parish School System for the past 14 years, with her most recent being Mary Goff Elementary Principal since June of 2017.

“Throughout Mrs. Montiel’s tenure as an employee of the Rapides Parish School System, she has consistently demonstrated an excellent passion for education and a deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges of our youngest learners,” said Superintendent of Rapides Parish Schools Jeff Powell. “Mrs. Montiel will play a pivotal role in continuing the outstanding work that our Department of Elementary Education has done for our district and we are ecstatic for what’s to come.”

Montiel earned her bachelor’s degree from McNeese State University in 2002 and graduated with a Master’s in Education from Arkansas State University in 2013, with certifications in Educational Leadership, Provisional School Principal and Elementary Grades. During Mrs. Montiel’s 21-year educational career and before becoming Mary Goff Elementary Principal, she started teaching in Vernon Parish from 2002 – 2009. Then, she continued her career in Rapides Parish as a teacher at Tioga Elementary (2009-2014), assistant principal at Mabel Brasher (Feb. 2014 – June 2014), lead teacher at Tioga Elementary (2014-2015) and assistant principal at Tioga Elementary (2015 – 2017).

“Becoming the Director of Elementary Education for Rapides Parish is a tremendous honor,” said Montiel. “I have the amazing opportunity to impact leaders, teachers, students and communities in Rapides Parish and continue to champion for kids! I am looking forward to working alongside the best team in the nation as we continue to propel Rapides Parish to the best in the state.”

Montiel will transition to her new duties as RPSB’s Director of Elementary Education over the next few weeks.

Copyright 2023 Rapides Parish School Board. All rights reserved.