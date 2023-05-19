Systems starting to come online after statewide network outages impact multiple agencies, officials say

Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

Systems affected by the network outage were starting to come online Friday morning, May 19, according to officials.

A hardware failure that included the redundant backup systems is affecting the internet, email, and applications for all of the executive branch, not including elected officials or higher education, according to Jacques Berry, director of policy and communication for the division of administration.

The system was down for the remainder of the day on Thursday, Berry confirmed.

Berry said they are working to install new hardware they had on hand to reroute everything and get the systems back up.

RELATED: Louisiana OMV experiencing statewide network outage

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Latoya Hamilton identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker
APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Left to Right: Jaiden Holmes and Nicholas Earl Holmes
Arrests made in deadly Glenmora shooting
Dr. Erin Stokes, the current principal of Pineville Elementary School (PES), is returning home...
Grant Parish School District names new superintendent
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected

Latest News

Louisiana lawmakers cracking down on Glock switches
Looking to protect Louisiana’s seafood industry
Louisiana bill looks to set mandatory bail minimums
Through a non-profit called Saving Our Hearts, Anniston Fairbanks raised money for AEDs and has...
ASH student delivers AEDs to high school in Rapides Parish