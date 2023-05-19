Update on sinkhole in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The sinkhole on Woodyard Drive has been successfully repaired.

The concrete base was poured on Friday morning, May 19.

Contractors are scheduled to lay the asphalt on Woodyard Drive at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22.

Woodyard Drive should be open to traffic around noon on Monday.

