Update on sinkhole in Natchitoches
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The sinkhole on Woodyard Drive has been successfully repaired.
The concrete base was poured on Friday morning, May 19.
Contractors are scheduled to lay the asphalt on Woodyard Drive at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22.
Woodyard Drive should be open to traffic around noon on Monday.
