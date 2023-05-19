Verdict reached in Tyrone Compton’s trial for deadly Wardville shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tyrone Compton, 23, of Cheneyville, has been found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury of second-degree murder for the October 20, 2020, deadly shooting of Edwin Davidson, Jr., 17, in Wardville.

Compton was the fifth and final defendant in the case. In March 2023, Terrence Armstrong was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder. In November 2022, Andrew Mayo was convicted on the same charge. Pamela Smith, who was the driver during the drive-by, was sentenced in June 2021 to 20 years in prison for a plea to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Kaitlyn Carlino, who provided the vehicle and sat in the passenger seat, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in August 2021 and is awaiting sentencing on July 13.

According to the Pineville Police Department, the shooting was tied to an earlier narcotics transaction in which a portion of the group charged was shorted Xanax. While the evidence showed Davidson was present for the transaction, police and Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall have said Davidson was not part of it.

The state alleged that Compton initiated and was part of the group who participated in a drive-by shooting at a home on Orchard Loop where they believed the dealer was staying, and that Davidson was not the intended target.

Remaining state witnesses were called on May 19, including some of the co-defendants in the case. Once it was the defense’s turn, Compton told the court he did not wish to testify in his defense. No defense witnesses were called.

The jury began deliberating around 4:26 p.m. and reached a verdict in less than 30 minutes. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Compton will be sentenced on August 17.

He was represented by Phillip Robinson and David Karst. Judge Greg Beard presided.

