VOTE: ASH’s Brielle Texada up for nation’s best freshman softball player

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Our former ACA Athlete of the Week, Brielle Texada, has garnered some national recognition in just her first year with the ASH Lady Trojans.

Texada is the only softball player from Louisiana in the running for Scoorbook Live’s Best Freshman in the Country. She is one of 20 players on the list, but her stats speak as loud as the sound of the ball coming off her bat. In her first season playing varsity ball in 5A, she ranks first in the state with 54 RBIs and 16 home runs in the class of 2026.

Texada had one week during the regular season where she hit six home runs, but what’s scary for opposing pitchers is her time at the plate is just getting started.

“My dad called me in the kitchen and said you were on the list for the top 20 freshmen in the nation,” said Texada. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was so grateful. I just thank god for the ability that he gave me.”

To go and vote for ASH’s Brielle Texada, click here. Voting ends Sunday, May 21.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.