VOTE: ASH’s Brielle Texada up for nation’s best freshman softball player

Texada is the only softball player from Louisiana in the running for Scoorbook Live’s Best Freshman in the Country.
By Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Our former ACA Athlete of the Week, Brielle Texada, has garnered some national recognition in just her first year with the ASH Lady Trojans.

Texada is the only softball player from Louisiana in the running for Scoorbook Live’s Best Freshman in the Country. She is one of 20 players on the list, but her stats speak as loud as the sound of the ball coming off her bat. In her first season playing varsity ball in 5A, she ranks first in the state with 54 RBIs and 16 home runs in the class of 2026.

Texada had one week during the regular season where she hit six home runs, but what’s scary for opposing pitchers is her time at the plate is just getting started.

“My dad called me in the kitchen and said you were on the list for the top 20 freshmen in the nation,” said Texada. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I was so grateful. I just thank god for the ability that he gave me.”

To go and vote for ASH’s Brielle Texada, click here. Voting ends Sunday, May 21.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash; impairment suspected
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Glenmora Sign
RPSO investigating fatal shooting in Glenmora
After assessments were corrected by the assessor's office, Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood's...
Tax assessor makes ‘adjustments’ to some Rapides Parish officials’ ‘incorrect’ low property assessments
Two arrested in connection to burglary at Academy Sporting Goods in Alexandria

Latest News

VOTE: ASH’s Brielle Texada up for nation’s best freshman softball player
Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Menard!
Menard’s Top Eagle in the Nest: Andrew Prejean finishes senior season with 9 shutouts, 2 no hitters
Menard’s Top Eagle in the Nest: Andrew Prejean finishes senior season with 9 shutouts, 2 no hitters
Larry Cordaro
Former LSUA Head Coach Larry Cordaro is said to take job at Troy University in Basketball Operations