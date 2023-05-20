ASH Trojans make one-point win in scrimmage against Northwood-Shreve

(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans football team won at home by just one point in their scrimmage against Northwood-Shreve, 14-13.

Early during the play count session, the Trojans dominated with a score from former ACA Athlete of the Week JT Lindsey and back-to-back scores from Darius Washington.

Later on, they played a quarter scrimmage with both first teams, and it was a back-and-forth ball game, leading to a Trojans stop that got them the win.

Although there is no guarantee on the starter at the quarterback position, both Bradley Wilson and Ty Feaster played well, finding open guys to get in the end zone.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Latoya Hamilton identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker
APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Left to Right: Jaiden Holmes and Nicholas Earl Holmes
Arrests made in deadly Glenmora shooting
Hardtner Street fire
House fire in Hardtner Street area in Alexandria
Dr. Erin Stokes, the current principal of Pineville Elementary School (PES), is returning home...
Grant Parish School District names new superintendent

Latest News

Former NSU one-arm phenom Hansel Enmanuel announces next destination
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 5 LSU wins 7th SEC series taking down Georgia 8-4
ASH football hopes to find QB during spring game
Texada is the only softball player from Louisiana in the running for Scoorbook Live’s Best...
VOTE: ASH’s Brielle Texada up for nation’s best freshman softball player