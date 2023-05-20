ASH Trojans make one-point win in scrimmage against Northwood-Shreve

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans football team won at home by just one point in their scrimmage against Northwood-Shreve, 14-13.

Early during the play count session, the Trojans dominated with a score from former ACA Athlete of the Week JT Lindsey and back-to-back scores from Darius Washington.

Later on, they played a quarter scrimmage with both first teams, and it was a back-and-forth ball game, leading to a Trojans stop that got them the win.

Although there is no guarantee on the starter at the quarterback position, both Bradley Wilson and Ty Feaster played well, finding open guys to get in the end zone.

