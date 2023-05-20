Former NSU one-arm phenom Hansel Enmanuel announces next destination

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Almost two months to the day since entering his name into the transfer portal, former Northwestern State University freshman phenom Hansel Enmanuel has announced his next destination will be Austin Peay.

Enmanuel will be following his former coach, Corey Gipson, after he left after spending just one season in Natchitoches, leading the Demons to their first conference tournament championship game in a decade.

With Enmanuel’s move, this means that the entire starting five from that championship game is heading to Austin Peay.

Enmanuel, who is known for playing with just one arm, played a big role for NSU down the stretch, starting the last five games of the year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.