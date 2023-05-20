Former NSU one-arm phenom Hansel Enmanuel announces next destination

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Almost two months to the day since entering his name into the transfer portal, former Northwestern State University freshman phenom Hansel Enmanuel has announced his next destination will be Austin Peay.

Enmanuel will be following his former coach, Corey Gipson, after he left after spending just one season in Natchitoches, leading the Demons to their first conference tournament championship game in a decade.

With Enmanuel’s move, this means that the entire starting five from that championship game is heading to Austin Peay.

Enmanuel, who is known for playing with just one arm, played a big role for NSU down the stretch, starting the last five games of the year.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Latoya Hamilton identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker
APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Left to Right: Jaiden Holmes and Nicholas Earl Holmes
Arrests made in deadly Glenmora shooting
Hardtner Street fire
House fire in Hardtner Street area in Alexandria
Dr. Erin Stokes, the current principal of Pineville Elementary School (PES), is returning home...
Grant Parish School District names new superintendent

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 5 LSU wins 7th SEC series taking down Georgia 8-4
ASH football hopes to find QB during spring game
Texada is the only softball player from Louisiana in the running for Scoorbook Live’s Best...
VOTE: ASH’s Brielle Texada up for nation’s best freshman softball player
VOTE: ASH’s Brielle Texada up for nation’s best freshman softball player