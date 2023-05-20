Louisiana House passes bill for free menstrual products for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana House has passed a bill that would make menstrual products more accessible to public school students.

House Bill 117 requires schools to have menstrual products free and easily accessible to students. This includes pads and tampons. However, charter schools would be exempt from the bill.

State Representative Aimee Freeman of New Orleans proposed the bill in last year’s session, and it was reintroduced in March.

According to BR Proud, a 2021 study shows that one in four teenage girls has missed classes due to a lack of access to feminine products.

The bill passed on May 17 in a 79 to 17 vote.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.