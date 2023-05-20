No. 5 LSU wins 7th SEC series taking down Georgia 8-4

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU picked up their seventh SEC series win of the season after taking down Georgia on Friday, May 19.

LSU (42-12, 19-9 SEC) scored 8 runs on nine hits in their 8-4 win over Georgia (28-26, 10-19 SEC).

Josh Pearson led the Tigers at the plate as he picked up three RBI and went 3-for-3 at the plate. Tommy White added two more runs and was 2-for-4 at the plate including a solo home run.

Hayden Travinski also picked up a solo home run, his seventh of the season.

Ty Floyd (7-0) picked up the win for the Tigers going seven innings, allowing five hits, and four runs, while striking out seven and walking one.

The Tigers’ bullpen took care of business pitching two scoreless innings.

LSU will go for their third sweep of the season as they take on Georgia at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner Latoya Hamilton identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker
APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun
Body discovered in Bayhills area, north of Bunkie
Left to Right: Jaiden Holmes and Nicholas Earl Holmes
Arrests made in deadly Glenmora shooting
Hardtner Street fire
House fire in Hardtner Street area in Alexandria
Dr. Erin Stokes, the current principal of Pineville Elementary School (PES), is returning home...
Grant Parish School District names new superintendent