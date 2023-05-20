NPD: Man allegedly steals 140k worth of equipment from school

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A scrap removal ends with a school losing more than what was ordered.

On May 3, around 11:45 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) responded to a report about a theft that occurred earlier in that week at Natchitoches Junior High.

Officers went to meet with the victim and were told that DeAubrey Collins was hired to remove several scrap items from the school. When the school officials returned they realized Collins had reportedly removed an estimated $140,000 worth of property that was not supposed to be taken.

Collins attempted to return some of the property but many items had been taken apart.

On May 18, Collins was arrested and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

