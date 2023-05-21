Cenla had four players represent them in the all-star game

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -The high school all-star game was held at LCU, and the east walked away with a 10-2 win.

Cenla had a few players on each team including Jake Smith and Grant Ducote from Rosepine, Amahri Jackson from Pineville, and the MVP from the eastern team, Alex Dupuy from Natchitoches Central.

Although they were not able to win a state championship in their final season, they were happy to play amongst the best in the state to finish out their career.

