Holi Festival returns to Alexandria after three year hiatus

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Original Holi Fest Cenla returned to downtown Alexandria on Saturday, filling the streets with vibrant colors and delicious cuisine.

Holi originated in India and is often referred to as the festival of colors for the vibrant color powders that are thrown in the air and on people, to signify the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

At the Holi Festival in Alexandria, there was a 4k race that took place in the morning, followed by traditional Indian food, dances and performances.

To cap off the festival, colored powder started flying on the corner of 4th Street and Desoto, covering everyone and everything in the color zone.

In addition to traditional fun and celebrations, the festival also benefits the Children’s Advocacy Network.

”Good is always victorious over evil and if you take that and believe in that in this world it happens,” said Amarjit Pillarisetti, the President of the Cenla Indian Association. “What better way to benefit the kids than through the Children’s Advocacy Network? They do so much for our kids, they devote their lives and their time, and their volunteers are wonderful.”

This was the ninth Holi Festival held in Central Louisiana, and the first one since 2019 due to the pandemic.

