Natchitoches holds their seventh annual award ceremony

By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -The seventh annual Natchitoches Leadership Through Athletics Committee award ceremony happened on Saturday.

Both men and women were awarded plaques for their athletic excellence throughout the season.

Schools like St. Mary’s, Lakeview and Natchitoches Central attended the event.

Although everyone walked away with an award, the future Auburn Tiger, Tyler Johnson, received the Inaugural Calvin C. Snoop Dogg Broadus Leadership Award.

