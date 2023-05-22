Avoyelles sex offender accused of raping 13-year-old

Jonathan Ross Desselle
Jonathan Ross Desselle(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A convicted sex offender from Avoyelles Parish has been accused of raping a 13-year-old from the Effie community.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Ross Desselle, 36, of Effie, was arrested on May 18 on a warrant for first-degree rape. He was previously registered in Avoyelles Parish stemming from the July 2015 conviction for committing indecent behavior with juveniles.

Desselle has been booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility. Bond was set at $500,000. He is still incarcerated at the time of this post.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for its help in the case.

