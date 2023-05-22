Firefighters respond to fire on Kirkpatrick Road in Ball
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 300 block of Kirkpatrick Road in Ball.
Holiday Village, Ball and Rapides Parish Fire Departments responded. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. No one was home at the time.
Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
