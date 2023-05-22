Firefighters respond to fire on Kirkpatrick Road in Ball

Fire in Ball
Fire in Ball(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 300 block of Kirkpatrick Road in Ball.

Holiday Village, Ball and Rapides Parish Fire Departments responded. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. No one was home at the time.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orchard Loop
Suspects arrested following shots fired on Orchard Loop
The Original Holi Fest Cenla 2023.
Holi Festival returns to Alexandria after three year hiatus
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
The vibrant cultural event highlighted Native American traditions through culinary offerings,...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Celebrates the Return of Pow Wow
Pineville man sentenced for conspiracy to commit forced labor, transporting minor for criminal sexual activity

Latest News

Nine arrested related to multiple arson cases in Tangipahoa Parish
Baton Rouge native and chart-topping rapper, Kevin Gates, stopped by McKinley Senior High...
‘I love this place’: Kevin Gates surprises students at McKinley High
Orchard Loop
Suspects arrested following shots fired on Orchard Loop
Internet outage
OMV opening back up Monday after statewide network outages