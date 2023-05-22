Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orchard Loop - Wardville, La.
Suspects arrested following shots fired on Orchard Loop
The Original Holi Fest Cenla 2023.
Holi Festival returns to Alexandria after three year hiatus
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
The vibrant cultural event highlighted Native American traditions through culinary offerings,...
Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Celebrates the Return of Pow Wow
Pineville man sentenced for conspiracy to commit forced labor, transporting minor for criminal sexual activity

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case
The Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) launched its rebrand effort,...
Lt. Gov. helps launch Alexandria-Pineville Area CVB tourism rebrand
Lt. Gov. helps launch Alexandria-Pineville Area CVB tourism rebrand
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
The 12-foot alligator was spotted walking down lower Third Street in Alexandria on Saturday,...
Third Street alligator harvested by contractor, LDWF confirms