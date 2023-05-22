Lt. Gov. helps launch Alexandria-Pineville Area CVB tourism rebrand

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) launched its rebrand effort, kicking off its tourism initiative with a keynote address from Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

‘Explore Alexandria-Pineville - Two Cities, Many Adventures’ centers around the idea that there are many things to do in the area.

“A lot of people think that there’s nothing to do here,” said Katie Vanderlick, the new executive director of the Alexandria-Pineville Area CVB and Randolph Riverfront Center. “We’re our biggest critics, and we wanted everyone to see what we see. You know, we’re out promoting this area. We’re in all different parts of the country, we’re across the world promoting Alexandria-Pineville, and we want people here to see what other people see. So much to offer.”

The Randolph Riverfront Center was filled with local business and industry leaders, political figures and representatives from the region’s top tourism spots. Those in attendance toured a massive display of the tourism opportunities in Central Louisiana, from Kisatchie National Forest to Alexandria Riverfete and the sights of downtown Alexandria and Pineville.

“It’s inspiring to see the passion and love for this community,” said Nungesser. “Just walking through the convention center, seeing those displays and all the great things to do here in this community, gets me excited about Central Louisiana and all the great opportunities here to bring more tourists here.”

Nungesser emphasized how the word ‘explore’ is trending in the tourism industry and makes tourists excited to go to new places. He complimented Alexandria-Pineville on taking advantage of that opportunity.

“I applaud them for leaning forward, looking at the future, looking at what’s trending, to keep people excited about coming to Louisiana,” explained Nungesser. “We’ve got to continually look at those new buzzwords and phrases that get people excited about coming here. And surely, Pineville-Alexandria’s on top of that with their new brand.”

Tourism is the state’s fourth-largest industry. Louisiana set record-breaking tourism numbers in 2019, and the lieutenant governor is hopeful the state can break that record in 2023.

