New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new restaurant is set to open its doors in Alexandria very soon!

Trio’s posted on Facebook that it is set to open on June 2.

“Twelve Days of Trio’s” starting tomorrow to countdown the days until 6/2 opening!!! Follow, like, share! We will be doing sneak peaks, giveaways and having some fun in between! We can’t wait to serve you, Cenla!!!

The restaurant will be located at 94 Versailles Blvd.

“We pride ourselves in our “Fine Dining” experience with top-of-the-line steaks and gourmet specials. We also have a fantastic bar that serves beer, mixed drinks, wine, and champagne to go along with any cocktail style. Our menu features Seafood, Steaks, Pizza, Pasta and more.”

