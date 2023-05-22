NSU Demons seek 1st Southland Conference title since 2018

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons have officially clinched the fifth seed ahead of the Southland Conference Tournament and are seeking their first title since 2018.

The Demons had an up-and-down season, finishing with a 27-25 record but had some impressive wins along the way.

They beat Louisiana Tech and the top two teams in the conference in a series, Nicholls and UWI.

But, those wins are behind them as they are set to focus on winning a title.

Head Coach Bobby Barbier, pitcher Cal Carver and outfielder Gabe Colaianni said that the only thing that matters to them is bringing back some hardware.

“Knowing that we have gone out and beaten almost every single team in the tournament, so it proves that we can do it,” said Calver. “All we have to do is flush last weekend out and play our game and we will be fine.”

“Our goal is to come back in the fall and have a ring ceremony,” said Colaianni. “That’s the most important thing so we are doing everything we can to get to it.”

“I hope we can play with the energy and enthusiasm and focus we talked about,” said Barbier. “I hope those things overcome the pressure of the tournament setting, because we have some teams that thrive during this time, and I think the team can do it.”

Round one will be on Wednesday for NSU as they play the University of Incarnate Word at 11 a.m. in Lake Charles.

