Suspects arrested following shots fired on Orchard Loop

Orchard Loop
Orchard Loop(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a report of multiple shots fired in the Orchard Loop area on Saturday night (May 20) around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a disturbance happened among several people attending a graduation party. After the people were asked to leave by the resident, they returned later and shots were fired. No one was injured in this incident.

A vehicle description was put out to law enforcement agencies and the vehicle was found in Jonesville. The vehicle occupants were transported to the Pineville Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Lamarcus Sampson, 19, was arrested for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Sampson was transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $300,000 bond.

A male juvenile was arrested for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and transported to Renaissance. The incident is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Original Holi Fest Cenla 2023.
Holi Festival returns to Alexandria after three year hiatus
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
City of Natchitoches Logo
Update on sinkhole in Natchitoches
Pineville man sentenced for conspiracy to commit forced labor, transporting minor for criminal sexual activity
RPSB announces next Director of Elementary Education

Latest News

Internet outage
OMV opening back up Monday after statewide network outages
Sunday’s are for Champions: Pitkin joins Sportsnite to talk about their magical run!
Avoyelles Charter join us in the studio
Family says Ronnisha Anderson leaves behind an infant son after her death in a quadruple...
Young mother killed with infant son in car in New Orleans East quadruple shooting