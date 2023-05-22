Suspects arrested following shots fired on Orchard Loop

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a report of multiple shots fired in the Orchard Loop area on Saturday night (May 20) around 10:30 p.m.

Police said a disturbance happened among several people attending a graduation party. After the people were asked to leave by the resident, they returned later and shots were fired. No one was injured in this incident.

A vehicle description was put out to law enforcement agencies and the vehicle was found in Jonesville. The vehicle occupants were transported to the Pineville Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Lamarcus Sampson, 19, was arrested for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Sampson was transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $300,000 bond.

A male juvenile was arrested for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and transported to Renaissance. The incident is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.