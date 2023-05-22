Third Street alligator harvested by contractor, LDWF confirms

A large alligator that was spotted taking a walk down lower Third Street in Alexandria garnered much attention from people wondering about the gator's fate.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A large alligator that was spotted taking a walk down lower Third Street in Alexandria on Saturday, May 20, garnered much attention from people wondering about the gator’s fate.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed to KALB on Monday, May 22, that the 12-foot alligator was “harvested” by a Nuisance Alligator Control Operator, contracted by LDWF.

LDWF said that these contractors make the decision to relocate or harvest nuisance alligators on a case-by-case basis and are allowed to keep the meat and hyde as a way to help offset their costs to provide the service. The contractors are called to assist in over a thousand nuisance alligator cases annually.

The alligator population is thriving in Louisiana, with over 2 million alligators estimated to be living in the state. For more information on nuisance alligators, CLICK HERE.

