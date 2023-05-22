Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Celebrates the Return of Pow Wow

MARKSVILLE, La. (Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana) - This weekend, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana invited neighboring tribes and Avoyelles Parish community members to join them in celebrating its 25th Annual Pow Wow following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The vibrant cultural event highlighted Native American traditions through culinary offerings, traditional dancing and music, art and storytelling. Visitors from across the United States and Canada gathered to learn about the cultural significance of Pow Wow and Native American traditions.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe was thrilled to be able to invite our neighbors and loved ones to celebrate Pow Wow this year after being unable to gather for three years,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “Pow Wow is about coming together to proudly represent our Native traditions and culture, making new memories, connecting with old and new friends and educating our future tribal generations and the community. This reunion was much-needed, and we look forward to honoring the tradition of Pow Wow for generations to come.”

Participants from Maine, Texas, Oklahoma and many other states traveled to Marksville, Louisiana, to enjoy the weekend full of cultural and traditional celebrations. Young and old alike gathered to hear the tales of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, showcase their Native dances and share their tribal art through music, pottery, jewelry, clothing and more offered by vendors throughout the weekend.

Native dancers from across the country competed in a variety of dance categories – including Golden Age, Men’s Chicken, Senior Adults and Junior Adults, Teens, Junior Boys and Girls and Tiny Tots – led by Head Lady Melissa Guerrero, Head Man Dancer LaRay Guerrero and Head Gourd Dancer Gary Tomahsah.

Pow Wows, in tribal tradition, are gatherings to honor native heritage, give thanks to the Creator spirit and socialize with members of tribes from across the nation. From fancy dancers decked out in feathered tail pieces to traditional dancers with bristly porcupine “roach” headdresses, it was unforgettable for all attendees.

