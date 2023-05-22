Young mother killed with infant son in car in New Orleans East quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another young mother was lost to gun violence, part of a quadruple shooting Saturday night that left two people dead in the Pines Village section of New Orleans East.

“She told her momma, she wanted to go out like a diamond,” said the victim’s aunt, Temera Anderson.

Ronnisha Anderson was killed alongside a 17-year-old boy. Bullets injured a 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.

“I feel like it was my fault,” said Temera Anderson.

The victim’s aunt says she asked her niece to ride her husband to the barber shop, but he couldn’t get the haircut.

“By the dude not cutting his hair, she brought him home,” Temera Anderson continued. “When she brought him home, they were already shooting.”

New Orleans police say Ronnisha Anderson’s infant son rode with her in the car as the gunfire rang out.

The shooting happened on Beechcraft Street, part of New Orleans Councilman Eugene Green’s district.

“There are some people who seem to be so inclined to violence that they don’t care about who’s around them, who’s with the person, who’s to be the victim of their crime,” said Green.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed at the scene, and Anderson was found shot inside a car that stopped about a half-mile away in the 3900 block of Downman Road.

Police say she died at the hospital.

Green met with Fox 8 at the scene of another young mother’s death, where 33-year-old Sully Simmons was shot with her 2-year-old son in the backseat less than a month ago.

He says the NOPD has protective measures for witnesses to share information without fear of retaliation.

“Perpetrators seem to have no regard for their particular situation, especially involving their children,” said Green. “There’s no excuse for it, it’s not acceptable, it’s not tolerable. Using violence to solve a problem is just not something that we’re ever going to accept.”

Meanwhile, Anderson’s family is the latest left picking up the pieces of another tragedy and hoping for justice.

“That’s all I have, what are they going to do? Kill me?” asked Temera Anderson. “My baby’s birthday is on the 29th of this month. I’m scared to give her a party. I’m scared they’re going to come shoot someone. I can’t do it. But I’m not scared. They are talking about moving. I ain’t moving.”

Police said two suspects, one with a rifle and the other with a handgun, are believed to have carried out the shootings. The investigation remains open.

