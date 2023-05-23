3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman and a teen face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre said he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

The suspects fled on foot as law enforcement approached them but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2
Orchard Loop - Wardville, La.
Suspects arrested following shots fired on Orchard Loop
The 12-foot alligator was spotted walking down lower Third Street in Alexandria on Saturday,...
Third Street alligator harvested by contractor, LDWF confirms
Jonathan Ross Desselle
Avoyelles sex offender accused of raping 13-year-old
Farris spent 12 hours a day immersed in research
Cenla graduate returns home from Antarctica research expedition

Latest News

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer/LHSAA referee no longer officiating after arrest for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses