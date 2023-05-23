Blue Bayou to open May 30; Dixie Landin’ remains closed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Owners of the Dixie Landin’ theme park recently posted a message on the facility’s website saying the park would remain closed for the summer of 2023. “We look forward to seeing you in the summer of 2024,” the message went on to say.

However, after media reports were published about the closure, the park’s website messaging was changed to simply say the park would “not open at this time.”

The park is divided into two sections. Dixie Landin’ mainly houses amusement rides. The other part is a waterpark called Blue Bayou.

Blue Bayou is scheduled to open on Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m., according to their website. The waterpark, located off Highland Road near Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Tuesday, August 8.

After Tuesday, August 8, Blue Bayou will open on Saturdays and Sundays only through Labor Day.

Some attractions at Blue Bayou may be modified, limited in capacity, and subject to availability, the website says.

