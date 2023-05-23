Blue Bayou to open May 30; Dixie Landin’ remains closed

Blue Bayou Water Park to open in May, Dixie Landin’ Theme Park will remain closed
(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Owners of the Dixie Landin’ theme park recently posted a message on the facility’s website saying the park would remain closed for the summer of 2023. “We look forward to seeing you in the summer of 2024,” the message went on to say.

However, after media reports were published about the closure, the park’s website messaging was changed to simply say the park would “not open at this time.”

The park is divided into two sections. Dixie Landin’ mainly houses amusement rides. The other part is a waterpark called Blue Bayou.

Blue Bayou is scheduled to open on Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m., according to their website. The waterpark, located off Highland Road near Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge, will open daily between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Tuesday, August 8.

After Tuesday, August 8, Blue Bayou will open on Saturdays and Sundays only through Labor Day.

Some attractions at Blue Bayou may be modified, limited in capacity, and subject to availability, the website says.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2
Fatal crash generic
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
Danielle Sober Trap.
Deville woman arrested in criminal juvenile sexual conduct investigation
The 12-foot alligator was spotted walking down lower Third Street in Alexandria on Saturday,...
Third Street alligator harvested by contractor, LDWF confirms
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer/LHSAA referee no longer officiating after arrest for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Latest News

Statement from BESE President regarding status of K-12 education funding formula
LDWF schedules drawdown for Hardwater Lake in Grant Parish
Cenla road closures
Samuel Galbraith
Convicted killer Samuel Galbraith denied parole
Samuel Galbraith denied parole