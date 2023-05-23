LSU gets ready for SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU baseball team gets an extra day of rest before starting play in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday, May 24.

The Tigers (42-13) will take on the winner of the No. 6 seed South Carolina vs No. 11 Georgia game. LSU will play at 9:30 a.m.

LSU has its highest tournament seed since 2017 when the Tigers were the No. 1 seed.

RELATED STORIES:

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The Tigers completed the 2023 regular season 42-13 overall and 19-10 in conference play. LSU recorded its most SEC regular-season wins since the 2017 club won 21 SEC games, and the Tigers posted their most overall regular-season wins since the 2015 squad ended the regular season with 46 victories.

The Tigers, the SEC’s No. 4 seed last season, have finished in the Top 4 in the overall SEC standings in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015. LSU’s second-place finish in the SEC Western Division is its best since the Tigers won the Western Division in 2017.

South Carolina and Georgia will meet at 9:30 a.m. CT Tuesday in a single-elimination contest, and the winners advances to meet LSU at 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday in the first day of double-elimination play.

Wednesday’s LSU game vs. South Carolina or Georgia will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by the SEC Network.

LSU leads the SEC with 12 league tournament titles, with the most recent one coming in 2017.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.