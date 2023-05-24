12-year-old brain dead after ice cream truck crashes through apartment building, family says; driver arrested

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 12-year-old has been declared brain dead days after a man crashed an ice cream truck into his family’s apartment in Kenner, family members tell Fox 8.

The crash happened on Sat., May 20 in the 300 block of Clemson Place, according to Kenner police.

Police say 71-year-old Mechael Yousef Mansoor of Kenner was arrested Wednesday and initially booked on charges of negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Mansoor was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and later was released from the hospital.

12-year-old Adrian Fajardo was critically injured when the out-of-control ice cream truck crashed into his family’s Kenner apartment. In a fundraising post, the boy’s family said he was left with a fractured skull and broken limbs.

A family member says they will remove Fajardo from life support in the coming days.

Mansoor’s charges may be upgraded at that time.

A 12-year-old Louisiana boy is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck came crashing through his bedroom Saturday afternoon. (Source: WVUE)

Fajardo’s family wrote that the boy was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit. They say he was stuck under the rubble for 40 minutes before first responders could find him.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.