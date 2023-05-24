Alexandria ranked as one of the top 10 affordable cities to live in
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a recent study by MarketWatch, Alexandria, Louisiana made the list as one of the top 10 affordable cities to live in within the United States.
Alexandria was listed as number 7 of 10 on the list. MarketWatch said, “Alexandria’s median home sale price is the lowest in our study, at only $64,000. For residents looking to rent over buy, the median monthly rent is $1,100. Additionally, transportation in Alexandria is 11.5% lower than the national average.”
Green Bay, Wisconsin made the top-ranking spot on the list.
