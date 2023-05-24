Allen Parish School Board deadlocks once more on superintendent vote

By Barry Lowin
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board has deadlocked yet again on the vote for a new superintendent.

A special meeting was held at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the board to vote for the fourth time this month. All votes have resulted in deadlocks of 4 to 4.

The school board has decided to not vote again at the May 24 meeting. The next scheduled meeting is June 5, at 7 p.m.

Instructional Supervisor Brad Soileau and Transportation Supervisor Kenney Courville are vying to replace Kent Reed. Reed’s contract expires on June 30.

