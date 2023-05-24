Avoyelles Charter celebrates first baseball state title

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Just a few months ago, the Avoyelles Charter baseball team watched as the school celebrated the basketball team’s first state championship in program history in front of the student body.

Using that as motivation, the baseball team had their time to shine on Wednesday, May 24 as the school honored them following their state title win.

The Vikings’ baseball team followed the same path as the boys’ basketball team. Avoyelles Charter finished the regular season as the number one seed in Division V. After defeating the reigning state champs, Claiborne Christian, in the state tournament semifinals, the Vikings shut out Family Community 3-0 to capture their first state championship. The Vikings ended the season on a 19-game winning streak.

Former LSU World Series hero and Major Leaguer Warren Morris was a guest speaker at the ceremony.

