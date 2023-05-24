City of Pineville becomes more eco-friendly

A new recycling bin at Kees Park is available to all Cenla residents!
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville and the Louisiana National Guard have partnered in an effort to make recycling easier for residents.

The process is pretty simple, you get your recyclable goods, you find which window it goes in and you drop it in. The new recycling bin arrived at Kees Park Wednesday, May 24.

The bin will allow residents to deposit their recyclables through designated slots, that are marked on the bin. The National Guard will then sort and deliver the contents, beginning a second life for the goods.

Mayor Rich Dupree said the city has been organizing this for some time, adding that the cost of individual recycling is very high, but the new bin at the park is free and accessible to anyone in Central Louisiana.

“It is a wonderful opportunity,” said Mayor Dupree. “Not just for the residents of Pineville, but anyone that wants to recycle. They can bring their aluminum, paper products and plastics, leave them right here and help the National Guard at the same time.”

The benefits of the recycling station are endless, and in time, the operation will grow, making it accessible to more residents.

“We want to start with the basics, and later on we will add to that as we get going,” said John Frost, who runs the sanitation services for LANG.

This is the first of what will be three drop-off sites in the city.

