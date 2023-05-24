Deville man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police have reported that a Deville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, May 23.

According to LSP, Walter Ray Tarver Jr., 61, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on La. Highway 28 East near Halloway when he struck a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Leslie Tam. LSP’s investigation revealed that Tam attempted to make a U-turn, but failed to yield to Tarver Jr. driving eastbound when the collision happened.

Tarver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Tam, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

