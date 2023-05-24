LDWF schedules drawdown for Hardwater Lake in Grant Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has scheduled a drawdown of Hardwater Lake in Grant Parish as part of its integrated management plan for aquatic vegetation control. During the drawdown, the Grant Parish Police Jury will make repairs to the leaking control structure gate.

The drawdown will begin on July 5, 2023. The lake will be dewatered at a rate of 4 to 6 inches per day until it reaches 4-5 feet below pool stage and will be maintained at this level until October 30, 2023.

In addition to the control of aquatic vegetation the drawdown will benefit the lake’s fish population by promoting a balanced predator/prey relationship, where forage fish are more available to predator species. The dewatering will also improve spawning habitat by promoting the decomposition of organic materials such as leaf litter and submerged vegetation, which allows nesting sportfish species such as bream and largemouth bass to more easily access the bottom in the spring.

During the drawdown, boaters are advised to operate with caution when the water is down as obstructions that are not a problem at pool stage may become hazardous during low water conditions.

For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Richard McGuffee, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 487-5307 or at rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.

