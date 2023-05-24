NPSO: Burned vehicle found on Dalme Road

Burned vehicle
Burned vehicle(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BERMUDA, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burned vehicle found on Dalme Road in the Bermuda community, south of Natchez.

Local farmers found the burned vehicle on Wednesday morning (May 24) around 7 a.m. The vehicle appears to be a new model Volkswagen SUV.

There were no vehicle fires reported overnight. NPSO believes the vehicle was intentionally burned.

No additional evidence or human remains were found while sifting through the interior of the vehicle. The vehicle is being impounded by a local towing service.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information about the vehicle contact Major Reginald Turner at NPSO Criminal Investigations 357-7830.

