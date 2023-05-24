NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2
Fatal crash generic
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
Danielle Sober Trap.
Deville woman arrested in criminal juvenile sexual conduct investigation
The 12-foot alligator was spotted walking down lower Third Street in Alexandria on Saturday,...
Third Street alligator harvested by contractor, LDWF confirms
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer/LHSAA referee no longer officiating after arrest for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Latest News

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing parents & siblings claims he did it because his family were cannibals and were going to eat him
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Statement from BESE President regarding status of K-12 education funding formula