Rayne man accused of stealing bones from cemetery and leaving them on church steps

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rayne, LA (KPLC) - A Rayne man is accused of stealing human remains from a cemetery and leaving them on the steps of the St. Joseph Church.

Rusty Richard, 44, of Rayne was identified by Rayne Police as the alleged suspect in two separate incidents that occurred on May 18, and May 23.

On both occasions, St. Joseph Church staff reported human bones left on the steps of the church, according to Rayne Police. A note was left with the bones on May 18, but not on May 23.

Richard claimed his motive was to have the bones blessed and properly reburied, according to Rayne Police.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Richard for two counts of illegal possession of human remains.

