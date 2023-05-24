State begins mailing out $4.4 million in unclaimed property checks

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 26,000 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.4 million were sent out by the State of Louisiana Wednesday.

The 25,910 checks were mailed following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue, State Treasurer John M. Schroder said.

“These are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so we want you to cash them,” Schroder said. “Unfortunately, about 20 percent of the checks we mail out each year as part of this match go uncashed, either because people have changed addresses, or because they don’t believe the check is real. We want the money to go in people’s bank accounts, not get returned to Treasury. They’re real checks, and it’s your money.”

Schroder said there is currently more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to return. The money comes from payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds. Funds often become unclaimed when a company has an incorrect or old address and is unable to return the money.

Schroder estimates one in six Louisiana residents have unclaimed property. Search to see if you have unclaimed property at LaCashClaim.org or by calling the 1-888-925-4127 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PARISH: No. of checks / Estimated total

  • ALLEN: 86 / $19,296.71
  • ASCENSION: 739 / $128,548.65
  • ASSUMPTION: 80 / $15,762.44
  • AVOYELLES: 125 / $17,724.39
  • BEAUREGARD: 173 / $31,429.41
  • BIENVILLE: 53 / $6,340.04
  • BOSSIER: 660 / $102,291.86
  • CADDO: 1,676 / $296,797.14
  • CALCASIEU: 1,483 / $248,248.64
  • CALDWELL: 35 / $5,071.31
  • CAMERON: 12 / $1,368.08
  • CATAHOULA: 22 / $2,320.74
  • CLAIBORNE: 56 / $9,527.24
  • CONCORDIA: 58 / $6,661.33
  • DE SOTO: 148 / $22,653.92
  • EAST BATON ROUGE: 3,248 / $536,338.65
  • EAST CARROLL: 13 / $1,978.17
  • EAST FELICIANA: 95 / $24,361.28
  • EVANGELINE: 145 / $26,162.09
  • FRANKLIN: 83 / $13,677.59
  • GRANT: 89 / $14,388.51
  • IBERIA: 357 / $49,893.33
  • IBERVILLE: 184 / $26,841.56
  • JACKSON: 55 / $16,270.24
  • JEFF DAVIS: 142 / $29,719.94
  • JEFFERSON: 2,226 / $422,173.10
  • LA SALLE: 38 / $3,192.01
  • LAFAYETTE: 1,423 / $249,722.79
  • LAFOURCHE: 321 / $53,141.97
  • LINCOLN: 250 / $38,525.03
  • LIVINGSTON: 700 / $114,035.34
  • MADISON: 36 / $6,161.97
  • MOREHOUSE: 108 / $14,679.53
  • NATCHITOCHES: 157 / $21,656.78
  • ORLEANS: 2,199 / $397,294.16
  • OUACHITA: 886 / $134,720.22
  • PLAQUEMINES: 95 / $17,920.09
  • POINTE COUPEE: 102 / $18,877.69
  • RAPIDES: 634 / $99,424.11
  • RED RIVER: 23 / $2,561.22
  • RICHLAND: 77 / $10,451.52
  • SABINE: 71 / $12,065.25
  • ST BERNARD: 215 / $38,277.66
  • ST CHARLES: 246 / $48,195.25
  • ST HELENA: 33 / $5,839.75
  • ST JAMES: 120 / $25,807.47
  • ST LANDRY: 435 / $71,010.04
  • ST MARTIN: 203 / $34,232.77
  • ST MARY: 206 / $40,311.49
  • ST TAMMANY: 1,256 / $233,346.58
  • ST JOHN THE BAPTIST: 240 / $32,314.55
  • TANGIPAHOA: 741 / $130,888.11
  • TENSAS: 5 / $464.58
  • TERREBONNE: 487 / $73,836.74
  • UNION: 114 / $13,488.42
  • VERMILION: 233 / $36,975.90
  • VERNON: 169 / $22,257.76
  • WASHINGTON: 198 / $26,524.58
  • WEBSTER: 158 / $23,637.37
  • WEST BATON ROUGE: 155 / $27,819.61
  • WEST CARROLL: 37 / $3,863.08
  • WEST FELICIANA: 41 / $4,634.70
  • WINN: 43 / $4,002.39
  • LA TOTAL: 24,779 / $4,211,172.07
  • OUT OF STATE: 1,131 / $213,391.87
  • GRAND TOTAL: 25,910 / $4,424,563.94

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plan to prevent litter at Cotile Recreation Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Jane Vidrine
Trash receptacles are set to be installed at Cotile Recreation Park.

News

Alexandria ranked as one of the top 10 affordable cities to live in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
In a recent study by MarketWatch, Alexandria, Louisiana made the list as one of the top 10 affordable cities to live in within the United States.

State

Statement from BESE President regarding status of K-12 education funding formula

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BESE
BESE President Dr. Holly Boffy issued a statement

News

LDWF schedules drawdown for Hardwater Lake in Grant Parish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LDWF
The drawdown will begin on July 5, 2023.

Latest News

News

Cenla road closures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
Here’s al look at local traffic closures for our area.

News

Convicted killer Samuel Galbraith denied parole

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
Galbraith was sentenced to 71 years in prison after taking a plea deal

News

Samuel Galbraith denied parole

Updated: 6 hours ago
Samuel Galbraith was convicted of manslaughter in Karen Hill's death

State

Baton Rouge area pastor one of three siblings shot by Ponchatoula man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ken Daley
Casey Hallford, 31, was booked with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said

News

NPSO: Burned vehicle found on Dalme Road

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
NPSO believes the vehicle was intentionally burned.

News

Alexandria ranked as one of the top 10 affordable cities to live in

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
Green Bay, Wisconsin made the top-ranking spot on the list.