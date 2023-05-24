Statement from BESE President regarding status of K-12 education funding formula

The following has been provided by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education:

The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) scheduled a special meeting on May 24, 2023, to discuss the 2023-24 Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula, which defines the cost of educating all public school students in the state. The meeting was held in response to the Senate Education Committee’s return of the MFP formula previously submitted by BESE to the Louisiana Legislature.

The Board received public testimony and voted to defer action on the formula, anticipating more progress in legislative discussions regarding the advancement of the MFP resolution (Senate Concurrent Resolution 2). The Board is prepared to call another special meeting in the coming days to discuss the MFP as discussions in the legislature move forward.

BESE President Dr. Holly Boffy issued a statement following the meeting:

“The MFP formula is critically important to our K-12 students, educators, and school systems. The successful passage of this annual funding proposal ultimately hinges on a consensus among BESE members and lawmakers on education funding priorities. As we move toward that consensus, our Board remains committed to working with the legislature to advance a formula that increases funding for education and recognizes our teachers as the leading in-school factor in creating positive outcomes for children.”

