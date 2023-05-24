Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says

FILE - A new poll suggests that approval of the Supreme Court is declining.
FILE - A new poll suggests that approval of the Supreme Court is declining.(Jesse James / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is declining, according to a poll by Marquette Law School.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 41%, with 59% disapproving. That is a 6% decline since January.

The latest survey conducted in May comes after several ethics complaints and controversies surrounding the justices.

Some of the court’s decisions last year, like reversing nationwide abortion rights, also could have contributed to the lower approval rating.

As for this term, the justices have yet to issue opinions on most of the high-profile cases, including ones on LGBTQ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2
Danielle Sober Trap.
Deville woman arrested in criminal juvenile sexual conduct investigation
The 12-foot alligator was spotted walking down lower Third Street in Alexandria on Saturday,...
Third Street alligator harvested by contractor, LDWF confirms
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer/LHSAA referee no longer officiating after arrest for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles
Jonathan Ross Desselle
Avoyelles sex offender accused of raping 13-year-old

Latest News

Downtown Alexandria, La. as seen from Third Street.
Alexandria ranked as one of the top 10 affordable cities to live in
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain
This is an ongoing investigation.
911 calls released from deadly road rage shooting reveal terror
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section