Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2
Fatal crash generic
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
Danielle Sober Trap.
Deville woman arrested in criminal juvenile sexual conduct investigation
The 12-foot alligator was spotted walking down lower Third Street in Alexandria on Saturday,...
Third Street alligator harvested by contractor, LDWF confirms
John Thomas Rougeou
Local photographer/LHSAA referee no longer officiating after arrest for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Latest News

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section
Cesar Olalde, DOB: 1/8/2005
East Texas teen accused of killing parents & siblings claims he did it because his family were cannibals and were going to eat him
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several vehicles.
NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed
Statement from BESE President regarding status of K-12 education funding formula