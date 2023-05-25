Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say

Overboard & Missing
Overboard & Missing(MGN & WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a missing Baton Rouge teenager who reportedly went overboard near Nassau in the Bahamas.

U-High officials said a student went overboard while on a graduation trip.

LSU officials identified the student as Cameron Robbins.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed crews were helping the Royal Bahamas Defense Force search for a missing U.S. citizen who had fallen overboard from a sunset cruise Wednesday evening, May 24.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

