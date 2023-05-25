‘I’ll gut you right here’: Man charged with threatening Little League umpire with knife

FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West...
FILE PHOTO - A man is accused of threatening a Little League umpire with a knife in West Virginia.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with threatening a Little League baseball umpire with a knife and telling him, “I’ll gut you right here.”

Franklin Darby was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and assault on an athletic official following Monday’s altercation in Logan County, according to a criminal complaint.

Logan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Booth wrote in the magistrate court complaint that Darby, 62, of Whitman, was heckling the umpire during the game when the umpire removed his equipment and left the field. Darby followed the umpire while screaming and cursing at him.

Darby then pulled out the knife but fled the scene before police arrived, the complaint said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Darby has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
Man and 2 teens from Zwolle killed in Sabine Parish wreck
Bayview owner defends bar saying incidents happening are outside, not inside
La. Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control investigating Bayview Yacht Club
Burned vehicle
NPSO: Burned vehicle found on Dalme Road
New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
Congressman Mike Johnson expects debt ceiling deal is close
Campti woman arrested in connection with shooting on Burl Pickett Road
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash