LSU leaves for Washington D.C. to celebrate national championship win

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball will leave for Washington D.C. on Thursday morning to celebrate its historic win at the United States Capitol and the White House.

LSU announced when the team arrives in Washington D.C., it will head to the United States Capitol Building where the Louisiana Congressional Delegation will welcome the team with a lunch and tour.

The Tigers will also visit the White House on Friday afternoon for a ceremony beginning at 1 p.m.

In her second season at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to their first national championship. With three championships while she was at Baylor, Coach Mulkey is the only coach to win national championships at multiple schools. She is just the second coach (Carolyn Peck, 1999 at Purdue) to win a national title in her second season at an institution.

LSU had a historic run to the 2023 NCAA Championship. The Tigers scored a championship game record 102 points in the win over Iowa in front of a women’s college basketball record TV viewership of 9.9 million viewers.

Women’s basketball will become the fourth LSU sport to visit the White House in celebration of a national championship, joining baseball, football, and track and field.

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.
Steve Schneider and Jacques Doucet break down LSU's historic win over Iowa for the National Championship.
The LSU women's basketball team arrived back in Baton Rouge as the 2022-2023 women’s basketball national champions.
LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.
Women’s sports are often compared to men’s and often they’re compared by how many people watch the games.

